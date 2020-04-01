ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nikkei dividend index hits all-time high in 2019

Gain of 11.33 points is 10th annual increase

TOKYO -- The final value of the Nikkei Stock Average Dividend Point Index for 2019 stood at a record 457.65, hitting its highest level since comparable data became available in 1998, Nikkei Inc. announced Wednesday.

That was the index's 10th straight annual rise and the seventh year in a row that it has hit an all-time high.

The index is based on the dividends an investor would receive for holding a share in every Nikkei 225 constituent company for a calendar year. The final value of the 2019 index was determined after all 2019 dividends were set at the end of March.

The index ended at 446.32 for 2018.

(Nikkei)

