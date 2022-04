TOKYO -- The final value of the Nikkei Stock Average Dividend Point Index for 2021 stood at 489.16, up 74.13 points from the previous year and the highest since comparable data became available in 1998, Nikkei Inc. announced Friday.

The index is based on the dividends an investor would receive for holding a share in every Nikkei 225 constituent company for a calendar year. The final value of the 2021 index was determined after all 2021 dividends were fixed at the end of March.

(Nikkei)