TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will introduce consultations on important changes in the Nikkei Stock Average and other benchmark indexes beginning Monday.

To ensure transparency and integrity of the indexes, Nikkei will solicit opinions from users before making important changes in the index methodologies.

As the first move, Nikkei on Monday will start soliciting opinions from users on extraordinary replacement rules for the Nikkei Average on its official index website 'Nikkei Indexes.'

