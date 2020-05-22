Nikkei opens dialogue on postponing review of 2 indexes

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will solicit opinions from users on the postponement of its periodic review of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index for fiscal 2020.

The periodic review of the indexes is usually conducted at the end of August, but Nikkei and the Tokyo bourse are considering postponing the process until the end of November.

They will solicit opinions from users on its official index website "Nikkei Indexes" until June 21.

Component stocks are reviewed based on financial summaries, internal control reports, corporate governance reports and other material. But this year, companies' earnings announcements have been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the Financial Services Agency has postponed the deadlines for submitting earnings results until the end of September.

Nikkei and the Tokyo bourse are considering to start the periodic review process from the end of September.

(Nikkei)