Nikkei partners with Chinese tech news site 36Kr

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Wednesday a partnership with Chinese tech news portal 36Kr, aiming to boost coverage of thriving startups and technology sectors in China and across Asia.

The partnership will help the Japanese media group enhance its tech reporting, drawing on outside resources in addition to its own vast network, Nikkei said in a news release.

Nikkei will publish articles about Chinese startups from the Japanese version of 36Kr on its electronic edition and its business database Nikkei Telecom. Meanwhile, 36Kr's English content, produced through subsidiary KrASIA, will appear on the Nikkei Asian Review as well as corporate data service scoutAsia, a joint venture launched by Nikkei and its affiliate the Financial Times.

Founded in 2010 in Beijing, 36Kr has been growing alongside China's vibrant startup and venture capital scene. The content provider has reached more than 150 million readers worldwide and published over 100,000 articles, helping Chinese startups to raise their profiles overseas and ushering global corporations into Asia.

The cooperation with 36Kr will "help Nikkei strengthen its coverage of Chinese and other Asian tech companies," Naotoshi Okada, Nikkei's president and CEO, said in the release.

"The move will accelerate our global content strategy and brand recognition," said 36Kr CEO Feng Dagang. "It will also help increase the worldwide awareness of Chinese companies."

The two companies could potentially work together on offline events. In November, 36Kr hosts "WISE," an annual international event that brings together distinguished entrepreneurs in Beijing.

The partnership follows Nikkei's acquisition in April of DealStreetAsia, a Singapore-based news site focusing on corporate investment activity in Southeast Asia and India.

Nikkei has about 1,500 journalists worldwide and 37 foreign editorial bureaus, with a combined digital and print circulation of 4 million, including the FT. The Japanese media group acquired the FT in 2015 for 844 million pounds ($1.3 billion), in the biggest overseas acquisition by a Japanese media company.

(Nikkei)