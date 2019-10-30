ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Announcements

Nikkei's US arm hit by $29m fraudulent transfer to Hong Kong

Employee apparently followed instructions from someone claiming to be executive

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Wednesday that an employee of Nikkei America, its U.S. subsidiary, transferred about $29 million of company funds to Hong Kong based on fraudulent instructions from a malicious third party who claimed to be a Nikkei executive.

Nikkei America has filed a damage report with investigators in the U.S. and Hong Kong and has taken immediate measures to recover the funds. The unit, which was established in 1983, is a wholly owned subsidiary that handles media operations centered on newspapers in the Americas.

A Nikkei spokesperson released a statement saying the company is "fully cooperating with the investigations" and is looking into the facts and causes behind the incident.

