Nikkei to change presumed par value of Chugai Pharmaceutical

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced on Monday that it will change the presumed par value of Chugai Pharmaceutical in response to the company's planned stock split. Chugai Pharmaceutical, a component of the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, is planning a stock split of 1 for 3.

In accordance with the stock-split ratio, Chugai Pharmaceutical's presumed par value will be changed to 50/3 yen from the current 50 yen.

The change will take effect June 29.

Because the price level of Chugai Pharmaceutical in the Nikkei 225 will stay the same, the divisor will not be affected by the change.

