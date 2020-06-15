ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Announcements

Hitachi Chemical to be removed from Nikkei 300

Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index set for June reshuffle

Nikkei opens dialogue on postponing review of 2 indexes

Nikkei Asian Review webinar shows coronavirus winners and losers

Announcements

Nikkei to change presumed par value of Chugai Pharmaceutical

Move comes in response to planned stock split

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced on Monday that it will change the presumed par value of Chugai Pharmaceutical in response to the company's planned stock split. Chugai Pharmaceutical, a component of the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, is planning a stock split of 1 for 3.

In accordance with the stock-split ratio, Chugai Pharmaceutical's presumed par value will be changed to 50/3 yen from the current 50 yen.

The change will take effect June 29.

Because the price level of Chugai Pharmaceutical in the Nikkei 225 will stay the same, the divisor will not be affected by the change.

(Nikkei)

Latest On Announcements

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close