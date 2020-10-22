Nikkei to delete FamilyMart from Nikkei Average constituents

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced on Thursday that it will remove FamilyMart as a component of the Nikkei Stock Average, following the designation of the convenience store chain's stock as "securities to be delisted" by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

FamilyMart will be replaced by game maker Nexon on Oct. 29. Nexon's presumed par value is 25 yen.

FamilyMart will also be deleted from the Nikkei Stock Index 300, the Nikkei 500 Stock Average and the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index on Oct. 29. Instead, Tokyo Century will be added to the Nikkei Stock Index300, while Yoshinoya Holdings will go on the Nikkei 500 Stock Average on the same day.

A replacement stock for the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index will be made at this year's annual review on Oct. 30. Deleting FamilyMart will reduce the number of component stocks to 48, thus Japan Exchange Group and SoftBank will be added. At the same time, the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index will add Kuraray and delete JGC Holdings.

Nikkei Inc. and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will on Oct. 28 remove FamilyMart from the constituents of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, following the designation of the convenience store chain's stock as "securities to be delisted" by the TSE. A replacement will not be made, so the number of the component stocks will not return to 400 until this year's annual review on Nov. 30.

(Nikkei)