Nikkei to delete NTT Docomo from Nikkei Average constituents

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will remove NTT Docomo as a component of the Nikkei Stock Average, as the wireless carrier is expected to be delisted in December after parent Nippon Telegraph & Telephone turns it unit into a wholly owned subsidiary via a tender offer.

NTT Docomo will be replaced by electronics maker Sharp on Dec. 2. Sharp's presumed par value is 50 yen.

NTT Docomo will also be deleted from the Nikkei Stock Index 300, the Nikkei 500 Stock Average and the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index on Dec. 2. Instead, Iida Group Holdings will be added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300, while UT Group will be added to the Nikkei 500 Stock Average on the same day.

The replacement of the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index will not be made until an annual review in October 2021.

