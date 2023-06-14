Nikkei to launch Consecutive Dividend Growth Stock Index

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced Wednesday that it will launch two equity indexes on June 30, both focused on dividends at Japanese companies: the "Nikkei Consecutive Dividend Growth Stock Index" and the "Nikkei Progressive and High Dividend Stock Index."

Responding to growing investor attention toward dividend payouts, the company said in a statement that it has developed the Nikkei Consecutive Dividend Growth Stock Index to cover up to 70 stocks listed in Japan, reflecting share price movements of companies consistently increasing dividends.

The Nikkei Progressive and High Dividend Stock Index, meanwhile, comprises 30 stocks from companies with the highest expected dividend yields and which have a track record of not decreasing their dividend payouts for at least the last 10 years.

