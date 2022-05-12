ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Nikkei to launch Nikkei 225 Covered Call ATM Index

New index to be added to Strategy Index Series of Nikkei 225 from May 16

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will start calculating and publishing the Nikkei 225 Covered Call ATM Index on May 16, a new member of the Strategy Index Series on the Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225).

The new index is designed to replicate the performance of "covered call strategy," which looks to obtain premium while essentially giving up profits from almost all rise in the Nikkei 225 -- in anticipation that the index will move only slightly for the time being.

The current lineup consists of five indexes, namely, the Nikkei 225 Covered Call Index, the Nikkei 225 Risk Control Index, the Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index, the Nikkei 225 Inverse Index and the Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index. The series will have six indexes after the Nikkei 225 Covered Call ATM Index begins.

