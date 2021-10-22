ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Nintendo, two others to join Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index

Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index will also be reshuffled

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced Friday that it will add Nexon, Murata Manufacturing and Nintendo to the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index on Oct. 29 in a regular reshuffle of the index.

The announcement came after Murata Manufacturing and Nintendo were added to the Nikkei Stock Average, or Nikkei 225 on Oct. 1, following a regular review based on new selection rules. Nexon had already been added to the 225-issue index on Oct. 29, 2020.

Nikkei will also carry out a regular reshuffle of the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings and Matsui Securities will be added to the index on Oct. 29.

As a result of the reshuffle, AGC, NSK and Kyocera will be removed from the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index, while DeNA will be removed from the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index.

The number of component issues of the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index has been reduced to 49 since NTT Docomo was removed in December 2020. The number will return to 50 as a result of the upcoming reshuffle.

The constituent stocks of the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index and the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index are selected from component issues of the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average based on their proportion of overseas sales.

Calculation of the two 50-issue indexes began in April 2019. Their component shares are reviewed in October every year.

(Nikkei)

