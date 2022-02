TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will delete Nippo from the components of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on March 3, as the road construction company has been designated as "a stock to be delisted" by the TSE.

No stock will be added to the index to replace Nippo on that day. The number of the index constituents will return to 400 when the next periodic review is conducted in August.

(Nikkei)