Nippon Express to be removed from Nikkei Stock Average

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. said on Friday that it will remove Nippon Express from the Nikkei Stock Average on Dec. 29, following the delisting of the company's shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Instead, Nippon Express Holdings, a new holding company, will be added on Jan. 5, 2022, the second trading day of the listing.

The Price Adjustment Factor (PAF) of Nippon Express Holdings for the Nikkei 225 is 0.1, reflecting the PAF of Nippon Express and the stock transfer ratio. The Nikkei 225 will be calculated with 224 stocks, one stock less than usual, from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.

The same measures will also be taken for the Nikkei Stock Index 300 and the Nikkei 500 Stock Average.

Nikkei and the TSE will also remove Nippon Express from the component stocks of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on Jan. 4, 2022. Accordingly, Nippon Express Holdings will be added to the index on the same day.

Note that the market capitalization of Nippon Express at the close of Dec. 28, will be used for the calculation of the index on Dec. 29 and 30.

(Nikkei)