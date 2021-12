TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced on Tuesday it will add Open House and Daio Paper to the constituents of the Nikkei Stock Index 300, replacing Nippo and Toppan Forms, on Jan. 11.

Nikkei Inc. decided to remove Nippo and Toppan Forms as it believes their delisting is very likely as a result of friendly takeover bids.

Nippo will also be removed from the components of the Nikkei 500 Stock Average on the same day, to be replaced by Lasertec.

(Nikkei)