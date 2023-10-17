Oriental Land, Nitori to join Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index

TOKYO -- Nikkei said on Tuesday that it will add Oriental Land and Nitori Holdings to the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index and will remove Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings from the index in an annual review of the stocks on the benchmark.

The company will also carry out an annual reshuffle of the constituents of the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index, adding Lasertec.

The changes in both indexes will take effect on Oct. 31.

The current number of constituents of both indexes is 49, and the upcoming reshuffles will bring the figures back to 50 for both the indexes.

The stocks of the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index and the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index are picked from Nikkei Stock Average based on their proportion of overseas sales.