Orix to replace Shinsei Bank as Nikkei 225 constituent

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced Monday that it will add Orix to the constituent stocks of the Nikkei Stock Average, or Nikkei 225.

The new issue will be added April 4, when the Tokyo Stock Exchange restructures the market into new divisions, and replace Shinsei Bank, which will not be listed in the new "prime market" division.

The Nikkei 225, starting on that date, will select constituents from the prime division. Nikkei will also make changes to some constituents of its other indexes, due mainly to changes in the stocks' classifications.

Also on April 4, Koei Tecmo Holdings, SBI Holdings and Capcom will be added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300, or Nikkei 300, replacing Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings, Oracle Japan and Acom, which will not be listed in the prime market division.

On the same day, Shinsei Bank will be removed from the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index, which will continue to have less than 50 constituent issues until October's regular review, when Nikkei plans to bring back the number to 50.

On April 1, Nikkei plans to replace 11 constituents of the Nikkei 500 Stock Average following its annual review. (Click here to see the issues that are to be added and deleted from the index.)

Nikkei also announced Monday that it will change on March 30 the price adjustment factor applied to the prices of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines in calculating Nikkei 225 from 0.1 to 0.3 in response to the company's planned stock split.

