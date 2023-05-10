ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Public opinion sought on proposed Nikkei 225 rule changes

Revisions aim to reduce impact for adding new constituents

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei said on Wednesday that it plans to change the rules for calculating the Nikkei Stock Average, or Nikkei 225, when it shuffles the index's constituents. The company will take comments on Nikkei Indexes' official website until June 12.

The main goal of the change is to reduce impact on the Nikkei 225 for adding new constituent stocks with relatively low trading values. Nikkei proposes to reflect the weighting of such stocks to the required level in two phases, introducing the changes this fall.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei Indexes website.

