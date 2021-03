TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. and the Tokyo Stock Exchange announced Wednesday that Sawai Pharmaceutical will be removed from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on April 1. The company will be replaced by a newly listed holding company, Sawai Group Holdings, the same day.

Sawai Pharmaceutical will be delisted March 30 and the company's market capitalization at the close of March 29 will be used to calculate the index on March 30 and 31.

(Nikkei)