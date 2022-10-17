Six companies to join Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Monday that it will add six constituent stocks to the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index on Oct. 31.

The addition is due to a periodic review. SMC, Nidec, Hoya, Nippon Yusen, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Shizuoka Financial Group will be added. No stocks will be excluded from the index, and the total number of components will increase to 207.

The index is based on the Nikkei 225. A constituent is removed from the index if it derives more than a certain amount of its revenues from fossil fuels or it infringes other rules.

This index is reviewed twice a year, at the end of April and October, and this is the first review since the start of publication on May 30 this year.

