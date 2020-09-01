SoftBank to replace Nippon Kayaku on Nikkei 225

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced on Tuesday that SoftBank Corp, the telecommunications unit of SoftBank Group, will replace Nippon Kayaku in the constituent stocks of the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average as part of its annual review, effective Oct. 1.

SoftBank will be added due to its high liquidity. Nippon Kayaku will be removed as a result of the adjustment of the sector weight. The presumed par value of SoftBank will be 50 yen.

Also on Oct. 1, the Nikkei Stock Index 300 will remove Nippon Sheet Glass and replace it with NGK Spark Plug.

Nikkei will also change presumed par values of three constituent issues of the Nikkei Stock Average, aiming to adjust the ratios of the stock split or reverse split the company will carry out. The changes will be to 50/3 yen from 50 yen for Daiichi Sankyo, and to 500 yen from 50 yen for both Nippon Light Metal Holdings and Mizuho Financial Group.

(Nikkei)