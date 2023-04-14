Three companies to join Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index

Nikkei Inc. announced on Friday that it will add three constituent stocks to the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index, effective April 28, following a periodic review.

Oriental Land, Renesas Electronics and Japan Airlines will be added to the index, while Fujitsu will be removed.

The index is based on the Nikkei 225. A constituent is removed from the index if it derives more than a certain share of its revenue from fossil fuels or infringes other rules.

This index, which was launched in May 2022, is reviewed twice a year, at the end of April and October.

