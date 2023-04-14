ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Announcements

Three companies to join Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index

Oriental Land, Renesas Electronics, Japan Airlines to be added due to periodic review

| Japan

Nikkei Inc. announced on Friday that it will add three constituent stocks to the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index, effective April 28, following a periodic review.

Oriental Land, Renesas Electronics and Japan Airlines will be added to the index, while Fujitsu will be removed.

The index is based on the Nikkei 225. A constituent is removed from the index if it derives more than a certain share of its revenue from fossil fuels or infringes other rules.

This index, which was launched in May 2022, is reviewed twice a year, at the end of April and October.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.

Read Next

Latest On Announcements

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close