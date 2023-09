TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Friday that it will replace three of the constituent stocks of the Nikkei Stock Index 300, or Nikkei 300, after its annual review.

Itochu Techno-Solutions, Mitsui E&S and Nissha will be removed from the index and replaced by Disco, Baycurrent Consulting and Zensho Holdings on Oct. 2. The removal of Itochu Techno-Solutions is based on "the strong likelihood" of delisting due to a takeover bid, Nikkei said.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.