Announcements

Tokai Carbon to be added to Nikkei Global Exposure 50 Index

Nidec to replace Seven & i in Nikkei China Related Stock 50 in annual review

TOKYO -- Tokai Carbon will be added to the Nikkei Global Exposure 50 Index, as Nikkei conducts an annual review.

The Nikkei Global Exposure 50 has had 49 components since August, when Chiyoda was dropped, but Tokai Carbon will lift the number back to 50. The index will be calculated based on the new constituents from Oct. 31.

There will be no change to the Nikkei Domestic Exposure 50.

The components of these indexes are chosen from the Nikkei 225 constituents, based on their overseas sales ratios. The 50 companies with the lowest ratios make up the Domestic Exposure 50, while the Global Exposure 50 comprises those with the highest ratios. The indexes were launched in April 2019 and are subject to annual reviews every October.

Meanwhile, Nikkei will replace Seven & i Holdings with Nidec as a component of its Nikkei China Related Stock 50 Index. This will also take effect from the start of trading on Oct. 31.

(Nikkei)

