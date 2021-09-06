Two companies to be removed from Nikkei High Dividend Yield 50

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced on Monday that Nisshinbo Holdings and Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings will be removed from the Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index.

The 50 constituent stocks of the index are chosen from the component issues of the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average. The two companies will be deleted from the 50-issue index from Oct. 1 because they will be removed from the 225-issue index.

No stock will be added to the 50-issue index until a regular reshuffle of the index in June next year.

(Nikkei)