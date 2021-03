TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will drop Hitachi Capital and Tokyo Dome from the Nikkei Stock Index 300 on March 30, replacing them with Zozo and GMO Payment Gateway.

Hitachi Capital is being removed from the index because of its delisting after merging with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance. Tokyo Dome is being dropped since its takeover by Mitsui Fudosan has been completed.