Chinese insurance lesson startup reels in Tencent and Sequoia

BEIJING -- A startup that provides online financial consulting for households has raised hundreds of millions of yuan in a series B+ round led by partners of DST Global and Lingfeng Capital. Other investors include existing shareholders Tencent Holdings, Sequoia Capital China and BlueRun Ventures.

Xu Bin, founder and CEO of Xiaobangguihua, says the funds will be used to develop the startup's technology and build its brand.

Xiaobangguihua has raised funding four times since it was founded in 2017, procuring more than 400 million yuan ($61.9 million). Partners of DST Global, the lead investor, have invested in global tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, Alibaba Group Holding, Xiaomi and Didi Chuxing.

Xiaobangguihua's business model is to hold online courses on how to buy insurance and investment trusts, and to provide one-on-one consulting services for potential buyers of insurance policies. It targets families that have recently risen into the middle class, those with annual incomes of between 100,000 yuan and 1 million yuan.

Its revenue mainly comes from consulting service fees, course tuition and promotional charges for its insurance products. The company's services cover two main categories of finance: insurance and investment trusts.

Xu stressed that Xiaobangguihua's mission is to help ordinary people benefit from finance; it has more than 6 million users.

Xiaobangguihua has upgraded its business since its previous fundraising. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Xiaobang Baoxian Jingji, is a licensed provider of nationwide insurance consulting services for ordinary users. Based on Xiaobangguihua's systems, the company has provided users more than 230 billion yuan worth of insurance.

Insurance planners' use of the company's system tools have made its services 10 times or more efficient. It has also become possible to trace all service records and to provide quality services at a larger scale.

Xiaobangguihua's other key business is Xiaobang Shangxueyuan, a financial education unit that boasts over 3 million registered users. With more Chinese taking an interest in asset management, many financial education companies have cropped up, most of which provide one-shot courses.

The competition has made differentiation crucial. Xu says Xiaobang Shangxueyuan's biggest feature is its ability to provide users with an opportunity to exchange information on an ongoing basis according to users' needs.

Last year, a community function was added to the company's app that enables users to exchange information. Existing users' monthly retention rate is 80%, Xu said.

