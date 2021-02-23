ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
36Kr/KrASIA

Chinese startup sees future in smart trash cans amid pandemic

Townew contactless waste bins automatically change bags and separate refuse

Townew Intelligent Technology produces three lineups of self-sealing, self-changing smart trash cans. (Photo courtesy of the company)
ZHU DY, 36Kr | China

BEIJING -- Chinese smart hardware startup Townew Intelligent Technology has raised tens of millions yuan (tens of thousands of dollars) in a series A round led by manufacturing company Intretech, with Ocean Capital as a financial adviser.

Townew's first funding came from Beijing Hainabaiquan Investment Fund Management in 2017, followed by an angel round led by LionRoar Capital, Yuhe Capital and others in early 2018. It also raised 10 million yuan in a pre-series A round led by e-commerce giant JD.com in 2018.

Founded in 2014, Townew focuses on environmentally sound lifestyle products, like smart trash cans, some of which feature automatic packing and changing systems with infrared sensors for contactless opening and closing of the lid.

Other products include garbage separation and packaged deals that come with a year's supply of trash bags suitable for a variety of home settings.

Townew's smart trash cans target middle-class users in China's first- and second-tier cities.

According to Townew founder Matthew Xu, the business model focuses on selling consumables in the form of dedicated cartridges for changing trash bags, thereby increasing customer spend. As a result, the percentage of cartridges to total sales has increased from 8% to 30%.

Many companies have developed smart trash cans, but Townew is the only one with fully automatic waste bins and cartridges. With more than 500 patents on smart trash cans and cartridges, Townew has first-mover advantage and technical prowess in the area, Xu said.

Townew plans to develop smart trash cans targeting pregnant mothers, babies and pets.

36Kr, a Chinese tech news portal founded in Beijing in 2010, has more than 150 million readers worldwide. Nikkei announced a partnership with 36Kr on May 22, 2019.

For the Japanese version of this story, click here.

For the Chinese version, click here.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more