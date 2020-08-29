Software startup targets specific clients -- China's courts

BEIJING -- The digital wave is transforming every part of society, and China's courts are no exception.

According to China's Five-Year Plan for Information Construction at People's Courts, comprehensive infrastructure is being built to house the information systems of the country's courts. It will combine a private network for courts, an external private network, the internet, mobile internet and a confidential information network. It is aimed at connecting courts across the country. Some courts also have dedicated cloud systems.

Hanqing Yitong Technology's UAide, which launched last year, automates operational processes using artificial intelligence technologies fine-tuned for the internal processes of courts. The company's service uses robotic process automation, or RPA, optical character recognition, or OCR, natural language processing and machine learning.

UAide was launched under a project led by legal experts and specialists in internet operations. It introduced its services about six months ago. According to co-founder Wu Xiayu, efforts to upgrade court information systems began more than two decades ago. However, China's courts are split into countless divisions and form complex structures that tend to keep information isolated from court system to court system.

Labor shortages have also hampered the effort.

To address the situation, UAide has unveiled three products -- a digital court "clerk," a "butler" service and a data-monitoring platform.

The digital clerk allows users to register information on lawsuits, upload judgment documents and browse data, administrative statistics and information on parties in lawsuits.

The butler service compiles statistics, moves documents and manages job performance. It can be used for a broad range of purposes, including financial management, human resource needs, compliance checks and systems management. It also unifies the processes of the public relations department and those of other internal divisions.

The data monitoring platform collects, analyzes and displays data generated by courts' internal systems. It aggregates data on more than 90,000 cases that straddle four platforms and refreshes them every 20 minutes. Currently, there are two data-monitoring platforms that handle court-order execution data and trial data, providing judicial organs with support on data and streamlining of work processes.

Wu stressed the legal field requires a lot of expertise and that lower, intermediate and supreme courts have different and complex operational flows.

Hanqing Yitong Technology doesn't simply develop RPA products; it hopes that by serving the needs that are common to courts it can come up with products tailored to each court.

One example is "execution robots," which are tasked with retrieving information on a person in question. Retrieving information takes more than 100 processes. A manual retrieval would include 80 to 100 clicks.

Retrieving information used to take about six minutes, but the robots can retrieve information in just tens of seconds.

As most courts are operated locally, UAide is providing its products in the form of software that resides on local computers and servers. UAide products are compliant with major operating systems used in courts, and they can be operated on smartphones so that they can also be used remotely.

Fees are mostly paid per project, according to the number of modules used and the level of difficulty.

Twelve courts have started using UAide products since they were launched six months ago. Wu this year said Hanqing Yitong Technology wants to expand its services in areas where courts handle many cases. He expects the company will be able to partner with more than 30 judicial organs in five provinces by the end of the year.

If the business for judicial organs proves successful, Hanqing Yitong Technology plans to add services for business owners and consumers as well. With the help of courts, the company is considering providing further services, including notices regarding the time and place of trials, help in making litigation documents and case analyses. It is also considering online legal services with law firms.

Half of UAide's 20 team members are legal and technical experts, including former employees of major tech and cybersecurity companies as well as well-known law firms.

