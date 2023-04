SAO PAULO/TOKYO/GUANGZHOU -- Embraer, the world's third-largest aircraft supplier, plans to expand its footprint in the narrow-body passenger jet market in Asia, where demand is expected to take off.

By 2025, the Brazilian manufacturer aims to deliver 100 jets a year with up to roughly 150 seats. Asian markets, such as China and India, will be front and center of that strategy, CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said in an interview in Sao Paulo.