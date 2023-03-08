Failed H3 launch puts Japan on back foot in global rocket race

TOKYO -- The second failure of Japan's H3 rocket in what was supposed to be its maiden launch marks a setback for plans to develop the country's space industry, to set up its own satellite navigation system and more.

Having an inexpensive, reliable launch vehicle is vital to the government's goal of doubling the industry's scale by the early 2030s. Data from the Cabinet Office and other sources puts its current size at about 1.2 trillion yen ($8.75 billion), including satellites, rockets and other equipment, along with related areas such as applications for satellite data.