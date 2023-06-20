Flying cars take the spotlight at Paris Air Show

PARIS -- Flying cars are flocking to the Paris Air Show, which opened Monday, as startups and major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing displayed their entries in the next-generation transport technology.

An exhibition area dedicated to flying cars was set up for the first time at the show, an event held since 1909. The aircraft, known as eVTOLs, are electrically powered and make vertical takeoffs and landings. Since they do not require runways and have fewer parts, they promise to be less expensive to operate than ordinary aircraft.