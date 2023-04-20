Hyundai Motor shoots for the moon with lunar rover

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday that it has started building an initial development model for a lunar exploration rover in cooperation with South Korean aerospace partners as it seeks a place in the expanding space industry.

The group, which includes automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia as well as companies engaged in auto parts, logistics, steel manufacturing, construction and robotics, is aiming to create a rover that can operate on the moon in 2027. The first step is to complete an initial development model as early as the second half of next year.