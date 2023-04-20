ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

Hyundai Motor shoots for the moon with lunar rover

South Korean group aims for platform that can support digging for resources

Hyundai Motor Group envisions a lunar rover it is developing, seen in an illustration, carrying a "variety of advanced technologies for digging, excavation and human exploration of the lunar surface for resources." (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday that it has started building an initial development model for a lunar exploration rover in cooperation with South Korean aerospace partners as it seeks a place in the expanding space industry.

The group, which includes automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia as well as companies engaged in auto parts, logistics, steel manufacturing, construction and robotics, is aiming to create a rover that can operate on the moon in 2027. The first step is to complete an initial development model as early as the second half of next year.

