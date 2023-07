NEW DELHI -- India on Friday launched an ambitious mission to land a spacecraft on the moon, anxious to forget about a previous disappointment and become the fourth nation to make it to the celestial body.

A rocket carrying the lunar module Chandrayaan-3, Sanskrit for "moon vehicle," lifted off at 2:35 p.m. local time from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in the south, before a crowd braving the mid-afternoon heat.