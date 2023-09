NEW DELHI -- Just over a week after it became the first nation to soft-land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, India on Saturday launched another ambitious mission, this time to study the sun.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's Aditya-L1 -- Aditya means the sun in Sanskrit -- lifted off around noon local time from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in southern India. It is set to travel about 1.5 million kilometers over around four months.