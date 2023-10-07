ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

Japan-Australia team tapping lasers to find peanut-sized space debris

EX-Fusion and EOS to test tech that can detect objects as small as 3 cm

The amount of space debris that is orbiting the earth has become a liability for satellites in operation. (Image courtesy of Leolabs)
ANNA NISHINO and RIMI INOMATA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese startup EX-Fusion will soon enter an agreement with Australian space contractor Electro Optic Systems to field test technology that would track tiny space junk orbiting Earth, Nikkei has learned.

Osaka-based EX-Fusion, which specializes in lasers, and the EOS group is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding during a trip to Australia by Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry. EX-Fusion representatives are among those from 11 startups accompanying Nishimura on his visit, which began Friday.

