Japan-Australia team tapping lasers to find peanut-sized space debris

TOKYO -- Japanese startup EX-Fusion will soon enter an agreement with Australian space contractor Electro Optic Systems to field test technology that would track tiny space junk orbiting Earth, Nikkei has learned.

Osaka-based EX-Fusion, which specializes in lasers, and the EOS group is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding during a trip to Australia by Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry. EX-Fusion representatives are among those from 11 startups accompanying Nishimura on his visit, which began Friday.