CHIBA, Japan -- Three months after it was announced, the partnership among Japan, Italy and the U.K. to build a next-generation fighter jet is very much a work in progress. Full development of the aircraft won't start until 2025, the division of labor is up in the air and plans for dispatching engineers have had to be pushed back due to visa and other issues.

But the partners are keen to show their dream is on track to become a reality, and in the blistering timetable of just over a decade.