TOKYO -- The Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that Japanese engineering company IHI will begin repairing engines in F-35 fighter jets used by the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, a move that will enable troops to move more quickly, which will hopefully act as a deterrent to aggressive neighbors.

The U.S.-made F-35 is said to have excellent stealth capability that makes it difficult to detect, and an accurate intelligent fire control system that can direct attacks.