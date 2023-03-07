ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

Japan's H3 rocket fails in second attempted launch

Rocket ordered to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

The H3 is the first update to Japan's launch vehicle in over 20 years. (Photo by Tomoki Mera) 
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- The second attempt to launch Japan's H3 rocket failed minutes after liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine did not ignite and the nation's space agency ordered the space vehicle to self-destruct.

The launch took place on a clear morning at the Tanegashima Space Center about 1,000 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. It was the second attempt by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), developer of the two-stage rocket, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the prime contractor, after a try on Feb. 17 was aborted at the last minute due to an electrical glitch.

