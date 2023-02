TANEGASHIMA, Japan -- The launch of Japan's H3 next-generation rocket was aborted on Friday after one or more of its booster engines failed to ignite.

At liftoff time, smoke was seen rising from the bottom of the rocket, indicating the ignition of the main engine. However, the rocket did not rise from the launchpad. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the country's space agency, confirmed the main engine had ignited and said it is investigating the reason the rocket did not lift off.