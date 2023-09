TOKYO (Reuters) -- MUFG Bank is among three Japanese firms leading a $290 million fundraising round for U.S. spaceship company Sierra Space, spearheading a commercial "spaceport" project in the southwestern region of Oita, the companies said on Tuesday.

Despite recent setbacks for national space missions, Japanese companies aiming to foray into space are increasingly deepening ties with private companies, from American giants such as SpaceX to homegrown startups.