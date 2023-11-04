Japan's armorers differ on increased defense spending

NAGOYA, Japan -- Some defense equipment manufacturers in central Japan are expanding production to meet the rise in government defense spending, but not everyone in the sector anticipates indefinite demand growth. This has led the more cautious to continue balancing output with other products, such as machine tools and electric vehicle parts.

Howa Machinery, the only rifle maker in Japan, will set up a new production line at its headquarters in Kiyosu City, Aichi Prefecture, about 350km west of Tokyo, by converting a storehouse for machine tools into a new factory.