ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

Japan's armorers differ on increased defense spending

Small SDF market discourages investment by some arms makers

The Type 20 service rifle used by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force was unveiled in 2020 and first issued the following year.    © AP
NOZOMI OKUBO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Some defense equipment manufacturers in central Japan are expanding production to meet the rise in government defense spending, but not everyone in the sector anticipates indefinite demand growth. This has led the more cautious to continue balancing output with other products, such as machine tools and electric vehicle parts.

Howa Machinery, the only rifle maker in Japan, will set up a new production line at its headquarters in Kiyosu City, Aichi Prefecture, about 350km west of Tokyo, by converting a storehouse for machine tools into a new factory.

Read Next

Latest On Aerospace & Defense Industries

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more