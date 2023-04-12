Japan's ispace lists ahead of planned commercial moon landing

TOKYO -- Shares in Japan's ispace went untraded in the morning session of its market debut in Tokyo on Wednesday as bids outstripped offers for the lunar exploration company, which aims to put the world's first commercial lander on the moon's surface.

The listing is the first initial public offering by a space startup in Japan, marking a milestone in the country's push to build up a self-sustaining commercial space business. Traditional space companies in Japan are still heavily dependent on the government space program for revenues.