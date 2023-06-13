ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

Japan's space agency to be freed to invest in private businesses

JAXA fund to finance low-orbit satellite constellations and other projects

JAXA's Kibo space module orbits the Earth. The Japanese space agency looks to expand the nation's private-sector space industry. (Photo by JAXA/NASA via Kyodo)
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will soon be able to invest freely in private businesses under legislation currently in the works, enabling it to provide funding to projects such as the creation of low-orbit satellite constellations, Nikkei has learned.

"If the government actively buys up products and technology developed by the startups, revenue will climb and growth will accelerate," said Tohru Akaura, representative partner at the Tokyo venture capital firm Incubate Fund, which is a backer of Japanese lunar lander developer ispace.

