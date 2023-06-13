Japan's space agency to be freed to invest in private businesses

TOKYO -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will soon be able to invest freely in private businesses under legislation currently in the works, enabling it to provide funding to projects such as the creation of low-orbit satellite constellations, Nikkei has learned.

"If the government actively buys up products and technology developed by the startups, revenue will climb and growth will accelerate," said Tohru Akaura, representative partner at the Tokyo venture capital firm Incubate Fund, which is a backer of Japanese lunar lander developer ispace.