TOKYO -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency looks to take a page out of SpaceX's book when developing its next mainstay rocket by adopting a format allowing for flexible and continuous upgrades to the launch vehicle.

JAXA plans to develop a successor to the H3 rocket, with the first flight slated for 2030. The agency is considering making the next-generation rocket capable of "block" upgrades, the concept made famous by SpaceX's vehicle Falcon 9.