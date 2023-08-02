Kawasaki Heavy sees aerospace, not motorcycles, driving future profits

TOKYO -- Kawasaki Heavy Industries' aerospace business is expected to outearn its motorcycle business in the fiscal year ending March 2025 as a global economic recovery fuels demand at key clients like Boeing.

The company earned 98 billion yen ($684 million) in business profit, before eliminations and corporate items, for the fiscal year ended March 31. Motorcycles and related operations generated around 70%, while the aerospace systems segment, which makes aircraft bodies and related components, accounted for about 15%.