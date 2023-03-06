ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

Malaysian and Japanese drone startups jostle to lead global race

Aerodyne plans more acquisitions; Terra Drone expands in Middle East

Prominent Asian startups Aerodyne Group and Terra Drone are seeking to expand their global footprints as the fast-growing industry grows more competitive. (Source photos from Aerodyne Group Facebook page and Terra Drone)
KENTARO IWAMOTO and SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writers | Malaysia

TOKYO -- Two of Asia's prominent drone service startups are seeking to expand their global footprints as the fast-growing industry becomes more competitive, according to their founders.

Malaysia-headquartered Aerodyne Group, which operates agriculture and security drones, plans acquisitions to expand its geographical penetration and technological capabilities. Japan's Terra Drone, a provider of inspection and surveying drones, is expanding in the Middle East, capitalizing on its recent fundraising from a Saudi fund.

Read Next

Latest On Aerospace & Defense Industries

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close