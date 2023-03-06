Malaysian and Japanese drone startups jostle to lead global race

TOKYO -- Two of Asia's prominent drone service startups are seeking to expand their global footprints as the fast-growing industry becomes more competitive, according to their founders.

Malaysia-headquartered Aerodyne Group, which operates agriculture and security drones, plans acquisitions to expand its geographical penetration and technological capabilities. Japan's Terra Drone, a provider of inspection and surveying drones, is expanding in the Middle East, capitalizing on its recent fundraising from a Saudi fund.