Aerospace & Defense Industries

Palm-sized satellites, 3D-printed rockets herald new era in space

Number of satellites to triple to 30,000 -- and change life on the ground

AIKO MUNAKATA, MASASHI ICHIJI, RYO NAMIKI and KAZUHIRO KIDA, Nikkei staff writers | New Zealand

TOKYO -- An era has begun in which satellites can be easily launched. Palm-sized satellites are now possible thanks to advances in microminiaturization technology. Launch costs have dropped dramatically as rockets have become lighter.

It is expected that more than 20,000 satellites for observation and communication will be launched into space within the next 10 years. A total of about 30,000 satellites, including those currently in operation, will fly above the Earth, and this is expected to revolutionize life on the ground through the use of satellite data.

