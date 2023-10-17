ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

South Korea hosts arms fair amid wars in Europe and Middle East

President Yoon Suk Yeol vows to keep expanding defense industry

Visitors to a South Korean defense exhibition look at a display for an unmanned helicopter made by Hanwha Aerospace. (Photo by Kim Jaewon)
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEONGNAM, South Korea -- South Korea kicked off a weeklong international aerospace and defense exhibition at a military airport near Seoul on Tuesday, aiming to use the biennial gathering as a launchpad to increase exports of the country's fighter jets, rocket launchers, drones and other weapons.

This year's event, which gathers some 550 companies from 34 countries and government delegations from 57 countries, is being held as global tensions are spiking due to the Israel-Gaza situation, which comes on top of intense fighting between Russia and Ukraine. There are also long-simmering tensions in East Asia surrounding the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan.

Read Next

Latest On Aerospace & Defense Industries

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more