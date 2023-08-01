South Korea's Hanwha wins $3.4bn-plus Australia defense contract

SEOUL -- South Korean defense equipment giant Hanwha Aerospace has been selected as the preferred bidder to supply armored vehicles to Australia, as Seoul raises its profile in the field of arms exports amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hanwha intends to supply 129 Redback armored vehicles, to be produced in Australia, between 2027 and 2028 in a deal that includes technical assistance. The contract, which has yet to be finalized, will range from 5 billion to 7 billion Australian dollars ($3.36 billion to $4.71 billion), the Australian government said. Hanwha beat Germany's Rheinmetall to be named the preferred bidder.