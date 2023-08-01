ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

South Korea's Hanwha wins $3.4bn-plus Australia defense contract

Armored vehicle to be produced at new Victoria plant in Seoul's arms export push

Hanwha built the Redback armored vehicle at the request of Australia's military. (Photo courtesy of Hanwha Aerospace)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korean defense equipment giant Hanwha Aerospace has been selected as the preferred bidder to supply armored vehicles to Australia, as Seoul raises its profile in the field of arms exports amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hanwha intends to supply 129 Redback armored vehicles, to be produced in Australia, between 2027 and 2028 in a deal that includes technical assistance. The contract, which has yet to be finalized, will range from 5 billion to 7 billion Australian dollars ($3.36 billion to $4.71 billion), the Australian government said. Hanwha beat Germany's Rheinmetall to be named the preferred bidder.

Read Next

Latest On Aerospace & Defense Industries

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more